WWE star Maryse shares major health update 9 weeks after surgery

WWE Superstar Maryse has shared a major health update today on social media nine weeks following her surgery. The veteran is married to World Tag Team Champion The Miz in real life.

Maryse underwent surgery to deal with a pre-cancerous condition and required a total hysterectomy. She announced that she was cancer-free following the procedure and provided another update for her fans today on social media.

The former Divas Champion took to her Instagram story to share that she was back in the gym and is hoping to make it a daily occurrence moving forward. You can check out her Instagram story by clicking here.

"Back in the gym!!! Not being able to be in it for so many months!!! So now... we are making it an everyday rendez-vous," she wrote.

Screengrab of Maryse's Instagram story with a health update.

Maryse captured the Divas Championship twice in her professional wrestling career. She has not competed since WWE Royal Rumble 2022. Beth Phoenix and Edge, now known as Adam Copeland in All Elite Wrestling, defeated the power couple in a mixed tag team match at the premium live event.

WWE Hall of Famer sends heartfelt message to Maryse

Wrestling legend Teddy Long sent a heartfelt message to Maryse following her unfortunate diagnosis earlier this year.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Teddy Long noted that he enjoyed working with the 41-year-old in the past. He added that the former champion was a sweetheart of a person and wished her nothing but the best.

"I worked with her back in WWE for quite some time, man. Like you guys said, just a sweetheart of a person, just as nice as she could be. Great person to work with... You know, this is God's call... nothing we can do about it. We just put it in God's hand and let him take care of itself. She's in my prayers. All we can do is wait and wish for the best," said Long. [From 4:52 onwards]

You can check out Long's comments in the video below:

The Miz and R-Truth captured the World Tag Team Championship at WWE WrestleMania XL. It will be interesting to see if Maryse makes any appearances with the promotion down the line.

