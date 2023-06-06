WWE star Matt Riddle spotted with his real-life partner at show; shares a message

Matt Riddle posted a picture with his real-life partner at a show just a day before appearing on WWE RAW.

Riddle appeared on RAW this week, where he was not happy with either Ludwig Kaiser or Giovanni Vinci. After a confrontation with them backstage, he ended up attacking them both, and looked like he had hurt the duo before he was taken away. A more frustrated and aggressive side to Riddle came to the forefront during the segment.

A day back, Matt Riddle posted the picture with his real-life partner, Misha Montana, at an awards show.

"Award Shows with my babe."

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins once opened up about what he thought about Matt Riddle

Back when they were feuding in WWE, Seth Rollins shared his thoughts about Matt Riddle. He said that he had never liked Riddle's attitude and that he had always been disrespectful to people he should have respected.

"As long as I've known the guy, I've never really liked his attitude. I've never really kinda like the way he goes about his business. A lot of the ways, he disrespected guys that were way above his pay grade when he was down in NXT. You know, the Booker Ts, the Goldbergs, the Brock Lesnars. Pay your dues. Work your way up."

Rollins also shared that he felt that the wrestler was really talented in the ring, but the issues he had were in his head.

"He's so ultra-talented, in the ring, just like he was in the octagon. That's never been his issue. His issue is his head. Just getting himself mentally where he needs to be. To be able to consistently perform. He's trying to talk his way up to the top, which I respect in some ways, but at the same time, you're gonna get there. Just work your way up the right way."

With Rollins currently a face, it remains to be seen if there's any actual real-life heat between the two stars. Riddle has also recently been teaming up with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

