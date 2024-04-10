WWE star opens up about unfortunate conditions at WrestleMania

WWE puts on a massive production with WrestleMania each year. The complex event is held with no real issues, for the most part, but new details are being revealed on some unavoidable and unfortunate conditions at the 40th annual WrestleMania that took place last weekend.

Mother Nature might be WrestleMania's greatest rival. The company has had to deal with various weather problems on The Grandest Stage of Them All in recent years, from the heat at WrestleMania 36 to the WrestleMania 37 downpour. Fans battled cold temperatures for Night One of this year's big event in Philadelphia, but Night Two had milder weather.

A fan took to Instagram to comment on how cold it was at Night One, sharing a photo of referee Jessika Carr trying to warm up in the ring. Carr re-posted the comments to her Instagram Stories, and revealed just how cold she was on WrestleMania Saturday.

"Was physically shaking but once we got the match going, we were golden," referee Jessika Carr wrote of how cold it was in the ring.

The milder weather on Night Two of WrestleMania XL was acknowledged by Stephanie McMahon in her show-opening speech. This is the same promo where she welcomed the WWE Universe to the first WrestleMania of the Paul Levesque era.

Triple H touts WWE WrestleMania XL success

WWE has mentioned WrestleMania 40 as their biggest 'Mania event of all-time, and now the company has backed that claim up with stats from the past week.

Triple H took to X this week to announce new records set by the 40th annual Showcase of The Immortals, which is being billed as the "Biggest WrestleMania Ever." He thanked everyone who helped make the week possible, and included an infographic on the stats.

"'Biggest WrestleMania ever' was never just a tagline. Between the level of talent in the ring & behind the scenes, & the passion of the @WWEUniverse, it's no surprise #WrestleMania XL set records across the board. Thank you to everyone who made this the biggest WrestleMania EVER," Triple H wrote with the infographic below.

The new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion also set a major record at WrestleMania XL. A leaked internal memo from earlier today revealed big news for Cody Rhodes coming out of his win over Roman Reigns.

