5 Surprising moments from WWE WrestleMania 37 Night One

WWE WrestleMania 37 Night One was a fun opening night for the most unique edition of the WWE’s biggest events of the year. It was incredible to see over 20,000 fans watching a professional wrestling event after thirteen months without fans in the WWE. They truly added a lot to the atmosphere of the show.

The Tampa fans were rewarded with an entertaining seven match show. We had a strong WWE Championship opener, an incredible Rollins-Cesaro match, a dominating debut for Omos, an excellent celebrity wrestler performance by Bad Bunny and some strong storytelling in a fun main event. The show ran a little over three hours. Here is hoping two nights of WrestleMania becomes a thing going forward.

As we still try to figure out how Bad Bunny was so good in his first ever professional wrestling match, let's take a look at the top five most surprising moments of WWE WrestleMania 37 Night One.

#5 A Weather Delay at WWE WrestleMania 37 Night One

It was a great moment to see the WWE welcome back live fans at WrestleMania. It was followed by a rain delay.

WrestleMania 37 Night One was off to a great start. It was a great touch to have Vince McMahon and the WWE talent welcome live fans back to WWE shows. It was a very sweet and well deserved moment. It was quickly followed by a good rendition of “America the Beautiful” by Bebe Rexha and another well-done opening video package.

Who wouldn’t be excited for the show at this point?

But, just as WWE WrestleMania 37 Night One was about to start, Mother Nature had other plans. For the first time in WWE history, a weather delay occurred. That certainly was an unexpected surprise to anyone who has never been to Florida.

For over thirty minutes, the WWE improvised. There were numerous WWE superstars giving unscripted promos and they were excellent. Kevin Owens was a particular standout. It makes you wonder why they don’t just let their talented wrestlers talk off the cuff more often.

Between the great promos, they would cut to Samoa Joe and Michael Cole for weather updates while they wore ponchos. The whole experience was certainly unforgettable and gave WWE WrestleMania 37 Night One a truly memorable start to a special show.

Advertisement

1 / 5 NEXT