WWE star reacts to Super Bowl Champion being invited to WrestleMania 40

A WWE star has shared a hilarious reaction to a Super Bowl Champion being invited to WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl last night in Las Vegas. Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce has also made headlines as of late for dating popular music star Taylor Swift. Travis Kelce's brother, Jason Kelce, plays Center for the Philadelphia Eagles and is also a former Super Bowl Champion.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, WWE RAW star Seth Rollins invited both Kelce brothers to WWE WrestleMania 40 later this year. Rollins also extended the invitation to 49er's Tight End George Kittle, Taylor Swift, and all of her fans.

"I would extend an invitation to both George and Travis. We're in Philly, his brother [Jason Kelce] is there. We can have both of the Kelces there, why not? Let's have a party. Bring your girl. Bring all the Swifties. Let's go. I love everybody. Let's party. George, he's coming to WrestleMania anyway. He was at WrestleMania last year, he comes to all the WrestleManias, he's coming anyway. I'd love to have the Kelces there. All of them. Bring the whole crew," said Seth. [H/T: Fightful]

SmackDown star Grayson Waller hilariously reacted to the World Heavyweight Champion's suggestion with a GIF of Michael Scott from The Office yelling "no!" as seen in his post below.

WWE star Grayson Waller apologizes for insulting Taylor Swift

Grayson Waller got himself in hot water after poking fun at Taylor Swift and her fans, affectionately known as "Swifties" last year.

Waller jokingly referred to the star as a "six" and was met with criticism by her fans. The Australian star shared an "apology" video last year and continued to mock fans for defining themselves by Taylor Swift's success.

"It’s been crazy 24 hours. I know a lot of people are upset about the joke I made on The Bump about Taylor Swift. A lot of you don’t know me, or who I am, so for those people, my name is Grayson Waller. Hottest superstar in WWE right now. I host the Grayson Waller Effect. To sum everything up… I’m sorry. I’m sorry that you define yourself by another woman and her accomplishments. It’s kinda sad, to be honest. Now all these swamp donkeys in my DMs saying mean things. Saying I am a zero out of ten. Leave the roasting to professionals, stick to tying friendship bracelets like four-year-olds." [0:05 - 0:48]

The Miz also recently invited Travis Kelce to WrestleMania 40. Only time will tell if the NFL stars will appear at WWE's biggest show of the year in April.

