"Love isn't real": Taylor Swift fans in splits as Travis Kelce doesn't propose at Super Bowl celebrations

Travis Kelce's Super Bowl victory left Taylor Swift fans with one doubt: when will the star TE propose to the Grammy winner?

Fans have been debating a possible proposal for months, linking the new NFL power couple to a possible summer wedding and Super Bowl proposal. However, a few fans were glad the two weren't taking any drastic steps so early in their relationships.

Dating since before the 2023 NFL season began, Travis Kelce and Swift will complete a year of dating in a few months.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"The fact Travis Kelce didn’t get down on a knee to propose to Taylor tonight proves that love isn’t real," one user wrote.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

One fan called Travis an idiot, stating that he should have seized the perfect opportunity to do so.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Others, however, were glad about the outcome:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

There have been multiple rumors about Travis' proposal; a few reports even hinted at their summer wedding. The couple, of course, has made no public announcement about their relationship.

Kelce, who just secured his straight consecutive Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs, seemed focused on enjoying his special night with loved ones.

In fact, Swift also seemed to meet and spend time with the whole Kelce clan:

Expand Tweet

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are just proud to support each other

With Taylor Swift and Kelce making multiple appearances together, it was difficult for the couple to keep their relationship a complete secret. The two have been proud of their relationship while continuing to maintain their privacy.

In an interview with TIME, Swift spoke about her new relationship with Kelce and how they are only proud to be supporting each other.

When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care," Swift said.

"The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other".

With the offseason here, one can expect Travis Kelce to accompany Swift for a few of her Eras Tour concerts around the globe.