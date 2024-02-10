When will the parade be if the Kansas City Chiefs win the 2024 Super Bowl?

The Kansas City Chiefs have won two Super Bowl games in the Andy Reid-Patrick Mahomes era. They will look to make it three on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. That means the people of Kansas have been privileged to witness two Big Game parades this decade.

According to the Kansas City Star, if the Kansas City Chiefs win the 2024 Big Game, their parade will likely be on Feb. 14 (Valentine's Day).

If you're taking your partner out on Valentine's Day in Kansas City, you might spot Patrick Mahomes and Co. having fun on an open-top bus. The Kansas City Sports Commission will release the official plans sometime after the game if the Chiefs win.

How much will Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce's Chiefs make if they win the Super Bowl?

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are two of the best-paid players at the quarterback and tight end positions, respectively.

Both players are perennial Pro Bowlers essential to the Chiefs' offensive play style. While these players are millionaires, everyone loves a financial windfall after winning the big game.

According to numerous reports, Super Bowl 2024-winning team players will earn $164,000 in prize money. Meanwhile, members of the losing franchise will get $89,000 in prize money.

Patrick Mahomes promises Kansas City Chiefs teammates a memorable trip

Two-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes knows something about winning (and losing) the big game. The Texas Tech alum is set to play in the fourth Big Game of his storied career, and he's aiming for victory once again.

Mahomes recently promised his teammates that a victory would earn them a return trip to Las Vegas to celebrate their win correctly.

According to NFL Network reporter James Palmer, Mahomes said:

"I told the guys that if we win, I'll bring everyone back to Vegas to celebrate."

Currently, the Chiefs are in Las Vegas for strictly business, as they have a matchup against the San Francisco 49ers to prepare for.

The game is Patrick Mahomes' fourth Super Bowl in six seasons as the Chiefs’ starting quarterback, and he will look to improve his record to 3-1 in the big game.

The last ten Super Bowl winners

Here's a list of the last 10 winners of the big game ahead of the Sunday showdown:

2023: Kansas City Chiefs

2022: Los Angeles Rams

2021: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2020: Kansas City Chiefs

2019: New England Patriots

2018: Philadelphia Eagles

2017: New England Patriots

2016: Denver Broncos

2015: New England Patriots

2014: Seattle Seahawks