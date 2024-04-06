WWE star reunites with Bobby Lashley ahead of WrestleMania XL

Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and Bobby Lashley will all be competing at WrestleMania this year after these top WWE Superstars were forced to sit on the bench for last year's event. In the case of The All Mighty, unlike the other two, it was not owing to injuries but because his planned opponent Bray Wyatt got ill.

Late last year, Lashley called missing WrestleMania in 2023 the "lowest point" in his WWE career. Henceforth, it seems fairly obvious that the former WWE Champion is looking to make a mark this time around.

At WrestleMania XL, his faction will take on The Final Testament in a six-man tag team match contested under Philadelphia Street Fight rules. Speaking of factions, The All Mighty reunited with Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP at WaleMania ahead of this weekend's spectacle. Cedric took to Instagram to share the reunion of The Hurt Business:

"#Hurt Business #WaleMania," he wrote.

Interestingly, Bobby Lashley recently disclosed that he intends to add more members to The Pride on SmackDown. He claimed that he hopes to shake hands "again" with someone.

Former SmackDown General Manager is backing Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania XL

Teddy Long was asked who could take away the win on the grand stage between The Pride and The Final Testament on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis. Long responded with Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits. However, veteran journalist Bill Apter went the other way. He is convinced that Karrion Kross is going to pick up the victory:

"I am going with the other guys (The Final Testament) because I think the WWE is trying to move them. The movement has not worked yet, they are trying to get Karrion Kross who was such a good worker in the Indies too. I think it's gonna be Karrion Kross and his gang."

The All Mighty had subtly hinted in the past that it was The Bloodline who played a major role in the disbandment of Hurt Business in WWE. He called his faction's 'death' a decision made by the higher-ups to make other groups stronger.

It will be interesting to see if Lashley manages to recruit any former member of the Hurt Business into his new faction, The Pride.

