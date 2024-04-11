WWE star reveals reason for hilarious reaction to Drew McIntyre move on RAW

A WWE Superstar has broken his silence and revealed a hilarious reason for his reaction to a devastating move from Drew McIntyre on RAW.

The Scottish Warrior is likely in a foul mood following the events of WrestleMania XL and this week's episode of RAW. He won the World Heavyweight Championship by defeating Seth Rollins at The Show of Shows, but Damian Priest cashed in on him minutes later following an attack by CM Punk. The veteran battled Jey Uso, Ricochet, and Bronson Reed in a Fatal Four-Way to determine the number one contender for the title on the recent episode of red brand. Punk interfered and cost McIntyre again, and Main Event Jey was able to pick up the victory.

During the Fatal Four-Way match this past Monday night, McIntyre planted Ricochet with a massive Powerbomb. The former Intercontinental Champion took to social media to explain why he hilariously screamed at the top of his lungs during the move.

"I want ALL. OF. YOU. to get picked up like that by Drew Mac! Haha. Have you ever been on a roller coaster?! It's scarier... and hurts more than a roller coaster," he wrote.

WWE RAW star takes a shot at Drew McIntyre

World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest has claimed that all Drew McIntyre does is talk and he never backs up his words.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump this week, The Archer of Infamy reacted to McIntyre calling him a "transitional champion." Priest claimed he didn't care what the Scotsman had to say and the veteran deserved to lose at WrestleMania.

"Not if it's not true. I could care less what Drew says. Drew's been talking for months. That's all he does is talk. He's forgot how to deliver, and that is why he lost at WrestleMania, that's why he lost on RAW. The old Drew McIntyre, the one that he always talks about, when he had his moment but there was no fans, that guy handled business. This guy, all he does is talk, and complain, and whine, and then he loses," said Priest.

It was reported earlier today that Drew McIntyre is yet to sign a new contract with WWE. Only time will tell what the future holds for McIntyre moving forward.

