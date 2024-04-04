WWE star Sami Zayn shares one-word message ahead of WrestleMania XL

One year after main-eventing WrestleMania in a winning effort against The Usos, Sami Zayn is looking to win his next WWE title on The Grandest Stage of Them All. The scenario is similar still, this time around, with a champion who has held the title for a prolonged record-setting period.

Gunther is certainly not an easy opposition for The Underdog from the Underground. However, the final episode of RAW saw him stand tall over his challenger. If WWE fans know anything about the company's way of booking, it is that the one going into the show with the momentum mostly falls.

In recent weeks, Chad Gable volunteered to help Sami Zayn get ready to face The Ring General at Lincoln Financial Field on April 6. Despite both of them receiving a beatdown at the hands of Gunther on RAW, it appears Zayn is ready to become the new Intercontinental Champion:

"Saturday," wrote Sami on Instagram.

Sami Zayn's Instagram story.

Earlier today on X, the former WrestleMania main eventer proclaimed that he is about to make an exciting announcement. Perhaps he has something up his sleeve for this Saturday night, with the intention of taking the belt away from Gunther by hook or crook.

Sami Zayn is certain that the WWE Universe present inside Lincoln Financial Field will be on his side

Despite mixed reactions from fans, especially those online, about Sami Zayn seemingly stealing Chad Gable's spot against Gunther on The Grandest Stage of Them All, Zayn is faithful about his upcoming showdown. He claimed that it is more about the packed houses and the people there watching live.

While he did not disregard the WWE fans online, The Underdog from the Underground felt that he could get the live crowd behind him for his match against Gunther. That is why he is convinced that the Intercontinental Championship match could very well steal the show.

It's also worth noting that another superstar from the RAW brand recently made a claim that he should be added to the IC Title contest.

What are your thoughts on Gunther's challenger and his chances at becoming Intercontinental Champion at WrestleMania XL? Let us know using the discuss button.

