WWE star says "more dreams to conquer" after historic accomplishment at Elimination Chamber: Perth

WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth was a noteworthy event as it highlighted several of the top contests for WrestleMania XL.

One of them is Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship. The Man became the number one contender after winning the Women's Elimination Chamber Match against Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Tiffany Stratton, Raquel Rodriquez, and Naomi.

Jessika Carr, who was tasked to referee the contest, became the first woman official to receive this opportunity inside the Chamber structure. On Instagram, she expressed gratitude while also detailing the experience itself.

"Owning this journey every step of the way. To be a powerful woman is my goal. Not just in this industry but in life. So to push past barriers, make history in the company I love, perform at the highest level and overcome challenges really lights me up more than you know. First woman to referee in an Elimination Chamber ☑️ Gratitude. More dreams to conquer. #WWEchamber #jessikacarr," wrote the WWE referee.

Some fans online voiced their displeasure over The Man's victory as it was too predictable, and apparently, there were other directions the creative team could have gone. This included a potential Show of Shows showdown between Ripley and the runner-up of the Women's Chamber match, Liv Morgan.

What does Liv Morgan have to say about the loss at WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth?

Liv Morgan had an impressive showing in Perth, Australia. At one point, the live crowd inside Optus Stadium was audibly chanting "bulls--t" at the former SmackDown Women's Champion owing to her eliminating Tiffany Stratton. The newest member of Friday Nights was incredibly popular with Australian fans.

After rolling up Bianca Belair for a shocking elimination, Morgan ate a Manhandle Slam from Becky Lynch, which was followed by the deciding pinfall. She later asserted on X:

"It's not over until I say it is," wrote Liv Morgan on X after getting caught off-guard by The Man inside the Chamber.

Liv Morgan claimed after her Royal Rumble return last month that she is highly motivated more so than before. Morgan added that she could possibly even defeat former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley in the ring.

Congratulations to Jessika Carr for becoming the first woman to referee an Elimination Chamber match!