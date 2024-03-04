WWE star sends heartbreaking message after devastating loss on SmackDown

A WWE Superstar has shared a heartbreaking message on social media following his loss on this past Friday's edition of SmackDown.

Bron Breakker arrived on the main roster and officially signed with the SmackDown brand. He is also currently one-half of the NXT Tag Team Champions with Baron Corbin. Breakker picked up a dominant win this past Friday night on SmackDown and defeated Xyon Quinn in a matter of moments. Quinn took to his Instagram story today to share a heartbreaking message following the loss in a since-deleted post. You can check out his message below.

"Sorry to all my supporters.. Just know that as long as I'm breathing, I'll never give up. Til the end," he wrote.

Quinn posts message on Instagram.

Bron Breakker is the son of Rick Steiner and is a former NXT Champion. Xyon Quinn is portrayed by Daniel Sean Vidot. The 34-year-old is a former Rugby player who signed with WWE in 2018.

Bill Apter believes Bron Breakker could align with Roman Reigns in WWE

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter believes Bron Breakker could become an ally of The Tribal Chief on the main roster.

Speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Apter noted that Breakker could be seen as a threat by Roman Reigns. However, Paul Heyman has already shown an interest in the former champion's talents and it could lead to him becoming a friend of The Bloodline. Apter suggested Breakker could join a separate stable with Paul Heyman and align with The Bloodline moving forward.

"Bron Breakker maybe could become trouble for Roman Reigns. So instead of having him as an opponent for Roman Reigns, maybe he becomes a part of the Paul Heyman stable. Not The Bloodline, but keep your enemies close to you," Bill Apter said. [24:54 - 25:12]

You can check out Bill Apter's comments in the video below:

Bron Breakker has an incredibly bright future and appears destined to become a major star on the main roster. Only time will tell what the future holds for Xyon Quinn as a WWE Superstar.

Would you like to see Bron Breakker work with Paul Heyman on WWE SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!