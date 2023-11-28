WWE star shares two-word reaction to CM Punk's return ahead of RAW

A WWE star has shared a two-word reaction before CM Punk's return to RAW tonight.

This week's edition of WWE RAW will take place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Randy Orton and CM Punk are scheduled to appear this past Saturday at Survivor Series in Chicago after their shocking returns. Orton had been out of action since May 2022 but returned as Cody Rhodes' final teammate in the Men's WarGames match.

After Rhodes, Rollins, Zayn, Uso, and Orton defeated The Judgment Day in the main event, Punk's music hit to a thunderous ovation. The 45-year-old celebrated with the crowd on the entrance ramp before the premium live event went off the air.

Ahead of tonight's episode of RAW, MVP took to social media to react to CM Punk's return. MVP currently serves as the manager for Omos, who has been absent from WWE television as of late. The veteran shared a two-word reaction to Punk's return ahead of RAW, and you can check it out in his post below:

"He's baaaaaaaaaack...", he wrote.

WWE star CM Punk was fired by All Elite Wrestling on September 2

CM Punk returned to the world of professional wrestling on the 2nd episode of AEW Rampage on August 20, 2021.

The controversial star took several shots at WWE during his brief tenure with All Elite Wrestling and was set to be the main attraction for the promotion. Unfortunately, his time in AEW was ultimately a disaster. His title reigns were marred by injuries, and he simply could not get along with his peers in the promotion.

On August 27, All Elite Wrestling held its biggest show in company history. The promotion packed fans into Wembley Stadium for All In 2023, and Punk was set to kick off the event. However, Jack Perry took a shot at the veteran during his FTW Championship match against Hook on the Zero Hour Pre-Show.

Punk had reportedly stopped Perry from using real glass during a spot on AEW Collision, and the young star decided to respond by publicly calling out Punk during his match. The two then had a backstage altercation just before CM Punk was set to defend his Real World Championship against Samoa Joe. Punk managed to retain his title against Samoa Joe after the altercation, but Tony Khan announced his firing the following week ahead of the September 2 episode of Collision.

CM Punk remains one of the most controversial stars in the industry, but he knows how to get everyone's attention. It will be fascinating to see what he has to say when he returns to WWE RAW tonight in Nashville.

