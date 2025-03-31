WWE star suffers first pinfall loss on RAW

WWE is moving closer to WrestleMania, and we still don't have an official Intercontinental Championship match announced. Though, after today's episode of RAW, we might have an idea.

WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker teamed up with Penta to take on Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio. All three men have set their sights on Breakker and the gold around his waist in recent months.

Finn Balor continued to make his case as the rightful challenger, as he actually managed to pin Penta in the middle of the ring. Prior to this episode, Penta had never been pinned or submitted in WWE. His only losses came from a Triple Threat where he wasn't pinned, and a DQ loss to Breakker when Judgment Day attacked.

Finn needed a bit of help, though, as Breakker accidentally cut his own partner down with a spear before being taken out by Mysterio. Balor picked up the pieces, flattening the luchador with the Coup de Grace.

Who will challenge for the Intercontinental Championship at WWE WrestleMania?

Bron Breakker has a long list of WWE RAW Superstars vying for his prized possession. As far as who has the best case, it might actually be Dominik Mysterio.

After Finn Balor thanked Dom for having his back in their match, he ran off to go speak to Adam Pearce. When the coast was clear, Liv Morgan asked why Dom was letting him take all the credit. While Balor has already faced Bron for the gold and lost, Dominik wasn't pinned by him when they fought in February.

Dominik and Balor can pitch their cases, but Penta still hasn't gotten a clear title opportunity after The Judgment Day spoiled the match on last week's RAW. Nothing's confirmed yet, but it definitely seems like we're on our way to a Fatal Four-Way for the Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania 41.

