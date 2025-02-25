WWE star takes a shot at Jey Uso

Jey Uso made a huge impact on this week's WWE RAW. Following the Monday night show, Grayson Waller fired a massive shot at the OG Bloodline member with a three-word message.

On the February 24 installment of the red brand's show, Grayson Waller had a heated argument backstage with the former Intercontinental Champion. The Aussie Icon tried to verbally tear down Jey Uso, but the latter was unfazed and responded with a "YEET" gesture. Former United States Champion Austin Theory was also seen "YEETing," which displeased his tag team partner.

A few seconds later, Main Event Jey caught Grayson Waller off-guard with a Superkick. The former WWE Tag Team Champion has now taken a shot at Jey Uso on X (formerly Twitter) with a three-word message:

"Yeet is cringe," he wrote.

Check out Waller's post below:

WWE veteran explains the real reason why Jey Uso attacked Grayson Waller

Elsewhere on this week's Monday Night RAW, Gunther faced Akira Tozawa in a one-on-one match. The Ring General secured a dominant win over the former 24/7 Champion. Even Otis became a victim of the reigning World Heavyweight Champion's post-match attack. However, Jey Uso intervened and came to the aid of the Alpha Academy members, forcing Gunther to retreat from the ring.

Meanwhile, speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that The YEET Master's attack on Grayson Waller was solely to set up their match next week. The former WWE writer confirmed this was the only purpose of the backstage segment.

"We did have the scene in the back, where Jey is laying out Grayson Waller just to have a match next week. That's the only reason. Gunther wrestled this week, and Jey will wrestle Grayson Waller next week," Russo said.

The Imperium leader is set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against the OG Bloodline at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

It remains to be seen if Jey Uso will win his first world title at this year's Showcase of The Immortals.

