WWE star uses John Cena's renamed signature at Clash in Paris

John Cena outlasted Logan Paul in an instant classic at WWE Clash in Paris on Sunday. A current WWE star seemingly paid homage to Cena after using one of his signature moves, but with a different name.As part of his farewell tour, Cena faced Paul in Paris in his final match in France, and possibly in Europe. It was one of six matches on the card, which also included The Cenation Leader's ex-fiancée, Nikki Bella.The WWE Hall of Famer challenged Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. At some point, Bella used an old submission move she called the Fearless Lock, which was a variation of John Cena's STF. The couple used it primarily during their feud against The Miz and Maryse.Despite locking in the Fearless Lock, Becky Lynch survived and retained the Women's Intercontinental Championship. Lynch also got involved in the main event, helping her husband, Seth Rollins, scre* CM Punk and remain the World Heavyweight Champion.On the other hand, John Cena also used a variety of moves associated with other WWE stars like AJ Styles and Baron Corbin. Cena and Bella were together for six years before breaking up in 2018. He's now married to Shay Shariatzadeh, who was in attendance in Paris.John Cena gives a shoutout to AJ Styles after Clash in ParisSome fans were calling for John Cena to face AJ Styles during his farewell tour, but it seems like it's not going to happen. Cena explained on the Clash in Paris Post-Show that he paid homage to Styles because he couldn't face everyone from his past during his retirement tour.&quot;With eight appearances left, I know I'm not going to be able to wrestle everybody who was influential in my career. But I think you saw tonight the best way I could say 'thank you' to some of those people who have affected my career is to kind of pay homage. I may be taking some risks and doing some stuff that I don't normally do out there. I gotta shout out AJ,&quot; Cena said.Cena is expected to face Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza, with seven other appearances for the rest of the year. He's seemingly set to retire in December at Saturday Night's Main Event.Please credit WWE and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use any quotes from this article.