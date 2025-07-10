WWE subtly setting up major Seth Rollins Money in the Bank cash-in plans, says analyst; Top babyface set to profit massively

Seth Rollins will be in action at the upcoming edition of Saturday Night's Main Event. The Visionary will collide with LA Knight, which could put an end to a mini-feud that was created a few weeks ago.

No matter the outcome of the match, Rollins may walk out of the event as the new World Heavyweight Champion. He could do so by cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase and dethroning Gunther, who will face Goldberg in a title match.

Should Rollins become the new World Champion Saturday night, he will have a plethora of opponents that will step up and challenge him for the title. Wrestling analyst Sam Roberts referred to The Visionary's likely opponents at SummerSlam during his 'Notsam Wrestling' podcast and how LA Knight can benefit if he defeats the RAW Superstar at SNME.

"What happens if Seth Rollins cashes in his briefcase? And what happens if Seth Rollins gets the title? Once Seth Rollins gets the title, you have a scenario where not only Jey Uso wants a shot at Rollins, you have Sami Zayn, who is on a quest to get the World Heavyweight Championship, and wants a shot at Rollins. You have CM Punk, who has this rivalry built up with Rollins, but now you have LA Knight, who has this victory over Rollins, and can say 'I beat you Rollins at SNME and I can beat you for the World Heavyweight Title'. This is how you shift the momentum on LA Knight and put him in the World Title picture," Roberts said.

The Megastar hasn't competed for the World Title in more than two years and a victory over Rollins at Saturday Night's Main Event could open the way for a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship.

WWE analyst says LA Knight has to defeat Seth Rollins at Saturday Night's Main Event

Knight and Rollins will face each other in Atlanta and The Megastar has a golden opportunity to defeat The Visionary and make a statement.

WWE analyst Sam Roberts shared his thoughts on the match during the same episode of 'Notsam Wrestling' and explained that Knight had to leave Atlanta with a victory this weekend to cement himself as a legit title contender if Seth Rollins cashes in his briefcase and becomes the new World Heavyweight Champion.

It will be interesting to see what path WWE Creative will follow regarding the two superstars and how the outcome of their match at SNME will affect their status for SummerSlam.

