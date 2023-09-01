WWE Superstar Austin Theory breaks silence on subtle involvement in major Marvel project

WWE Superstar Austin Theory recently talked about being involved in a major Marvel project.

Austin is currently in a feud with Rey Mysterio since the latter took away the WWE United States Championship from him. A-Town is constantly taking shots at the Hall of Famer and always interrupts him during his matches. They are now set to face off at WWE Payback on September 2 with the US title on the line.

Recently, a fan discovered that Theory was featured in a small role in Marvel's Spider-Man: Homecoming. You can check out the video here.

Now, the 26-year-old has broken his silence to confirm that it was actually him in the clip. He took to Twitter to quote a fan who asked if The A-Town is in the same universe as Tony Stark, Steve Rogers, and Thor.

"You're telling me Austin Theory is in the same universe as Tony Stark, Steve Rogers, Thor???" Fan wrote on Twitter.

Theory was quick to notice this and quoted the fan with a GIF.

You can check out the tweet below:

Vince Russo believes WWE Superstar Austin Theory's victory over John Cena means nothing

In an episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo said that John Cena was a nice guy to agree to put over the former United States Champion even after knowing the latter wouldn't go anywhere after that.

"We said that last time with Austin Theory. What a joke. I never met John Cena, and that truly shows me what a heck of a nice guy Cena is. Because if you and I are sitting here and saying Austin Theory is going nowhere fast if we saw it, Cena knew it, but he did it anyway. Bro, that tells you the kind of guy Cena is, and everything we said about Theory was correct because a victory over Cena meant zero," said Vince Russo.

Fans want to see The Master of 619 retain the United States Championship against Austin Theory at Payback. Only time will tell what WWE has in store.

