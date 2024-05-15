WWE Superstar CM Punk has good news for fans; takes hilarious shot at Drew McIntyre

CM Punk's in-ring return is perhaps the most anticipated at this point. WWE fans are eagerly waiting for The Straight Edge Superstar to step inside the squared circle and settle his differences with Drew McIntyre once and for all.

For the time being, fans of the Chicago native will have to wait. However, Punk has some good news. He disclosed on Instagram today that he will now be available on the WWE 2K24 video game.

The former AEW star will be part of the "Punk Pack," which also includes some ECW Hardcore TV legends such as Sandman, The Dudley Boyz, and the late Terry Funk.

"Play with me! #WWE2K24," CM Punk wrote.

Check out Punk's message to his fans below:

The Second City Saint was absent this week on RAW, and Drew McIntyre appears to be heading for a collision course with World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest. The two cut a promo in the opening segment, in which The Punishment agreed to defend his belt against the Scotsman.

CM Punk did not miss the opportunity to take a dig at his WWE rival

Perhaps the company knows CM Punk will not be available in the immediate future, hence the move to have Drew McIntyre back in the hunt for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, as The Straight Edge Superstar revealed in one of his recent promos, he has taken it upon himself to make McIntyre's life a living hell.

The Scottish Psychopath recently shared a post on his social media, inadvertently revealing himself to be Punk's biggest fan. The latter referenced this in his aforementioned big reveal about WWE 2K24. As a personal message to Drew McIntyre, CM Punk had this to say:

"It's making waves on the internet, so you know Drew McIntyre is watching it. [...] Now Drew, if you are watching this – and let's face it, it's out in the internet, so you are watching it. You can finally play as your favorite wrestler and human being: Me. CM Punk. Hope you have a terrible day, pal," he added.

Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer recently reported that CM Punk will return to in-ring competition sooner rather than later. It was noted that the former WWE Champion will be back in time for SummerSlam in August.