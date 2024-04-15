WWE Superstar confesses they would have proposed to AJ Lee had she not met CM Punk

A WWE Superstar recently admitted they would have proposed to AJ Lee if it wasn't for CM Punk. Punk and Lee have been happily married since 2014. The Straight Edge Superstar has made quite a few friends since returning to the Stamford-based promotion late last year. Chief among them is backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley.

The duo have been spotted hanging out lately along with Jackie Redmond, featuring in each other's Instagram posts. A fan recently reminded Cathy Kelley that CM Punk is married to AJ Lee.

The female journalist responded by saying she would have "put a ring" on The Geek Goddess if she had gotten to her before The Second City Saint:

"I’m aware. I would have put a ring on his wife if I got to her first," Kelley replied.

CM Punk addresses AJ Lee's potential WWE return

AJ Lee has been retired from in-ring competition since 2015. However, CM Punk's return to pro wrestling back in 2021 gave rise to speculation of his wife potentially following the Chicago native's footsteps.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani on MMA Hour, Punk said the door isn't completely closed on Lee's WWE return.

"Probably not. I think there is [an open door]. Selfishly, I would love it! I'm her biggest fan! So, I love everything she does!" said Punk.

The Second-City Saint also addressed constantly referencing his wife on television and whether it has foreshadowed her comeback.

"Maybe I am. I don't know. Again, there is that line. I know how to do things. Think about the pipe bomb. All those guys I mentioned, all of a sudden were on TV within weeks. [Paul] Heyman, [John] Laurinaitus," he added.

CM Punk is currently recovering from a tricep injury but has been heavily featured on TV in a buzzworthy program with Drew McIntyre. The Best in The World cost The Scottish Warrior the World Heavyweight Championship at The Show of Shows and later a chance to become the #1 contender on RAW after WrestleMania.

It's only a matter of time before the two men face each other.

