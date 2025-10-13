  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE Superstar Is Released; Breaks Silence & Sends Heartbreaking Message

WWE Superstar Is Released; Breaks Silence & Sends Heartbreaking Message

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Oct 13, 2025 00:29 GMT
Triple H is known to be the one who decides if a star is kept or fired (Credit: WWE.com)
Triple H is known to be the one who decides if a star is kept or fired (Credit: WWE.com)

Several WWE Superstars were released over the weekend. Now, one of the stars has broken her silence and sent a heartbreaking message.

Ad

Jin Tala was released by WWE

Jin Tala was among the names of the WWE stars who were released in the mass cuts on Friday. Several stars were released from their contracts while others did not have them renewed. This included a few stars from EVOLVE, and LFG, as well as ID. With a current General Manager among them and one of the most popular names in the company, it seemed that no one was safe. This included Jin Tala.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

When Tala was signed by the company, it appeared that the company had caught on to the hype surrounding the star. She was part of the first season of LFG. She was thought to be one of the big future stars in the company. Unfortunately, she was released, and has now spoken about it. She said that she had been trying to collect her thoughts and said that she had foundwhat she felt was missing from her career when sher signed with WWE. She also said that she gave her all when competing and training.

Ad

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

"I have been trying to collect my thoughts & find the right words to address my recent release. Before WWE, I’ve been a jack of all trades with many hobbies but couldn’t settle on one thing … was always missing that flame of passion. With contract in hand, I kept thinking “What if … what if this was what I’ve been missing? I found my passion and I was all-in. I wasn’t just fascinated by the physical aspects of pro wrestling, what hooked me was the psychology … the emotions that can be expressed by wrestlers & felt by the audience. So for those questioning my commitment, dedication, I can say with a hand on my heart that I didn’t falter. I knew I had weak points in my promos & wrestling, so I put 110%, fed myself with knowledge from my coaches & main roster talent who came through the pc."
Ad
Ad

Jin Tala opened up on the release

She did say that she had broken through in the last few months, but she admitted perhaps she had not demolished the walls quickly enough. However, while several of the talent even said they were going to be retiring after the release, she was not among them. She said that she was not giving up and even if Jin Tala was no more, Leigh Laurel, her other name, was always a fighter.

Ad

"Maybe it came down to timing, did I break down those walls quick enough? Maybe I was just an unrecognizable name on a list, or maybe they just don’t see what I see in myself. At the end of the day, the only person I have to prove my worth to is me. I’m not giving up, Jin Tala may be no more. But Leigh Laurel has always been a fighter."

It remains to be seen what she does next.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Anirban Banerjee
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications