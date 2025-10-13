WWE Superstar Is Released; Breaks Silence & Sends Heartbreaking Message

Several WWE Superstars were released over the weekend. Now, one of the stars has broken her silence and sent a heartbreaking message. Jin Tala was released by WWEJin Tala was among the names of the WWE stars who were released in the mass cuts on Friday. Several stars were released from their contracts while others did not have them renewed. This included a few stars from EVOLVE, and LFG, as well as ID. With a current General Manager among them and one of the most popular names in the company, it seemed that no one was safe. This included Jin Tala.When Tala was signed by the company, it appeared that the company had caught on to the hype surrounding the star. She was part of the first season of LFG. She was thought to be one of the big future stars in the company. Unfortunately, she was released, and has now spoken about it. She said that she had been trying to collect her thoughts and said that she had foundwhat she felt was missing from her career when sher signed with WWE. She also said that she gave her all when competing and training.&quot;I have been trying to collect my thoughts &amp; find the right words to address my recent release. Before WWE, I’ve been a jack of all trades with many hobbies but couldn’t settle on one thing … was always missing that flame of passion. With contract in hand, I kept thinking “What if … what if this was what I’ve been missing? I found my passion and I was all-in. I wasn’t just fascinated by the physical aspects of pro wrestling, what hooked me was the psychology … the emotions that can be expressed by wrestlers &amp; felt by the audience. So for those questioning my commitment, dedication, I can say with a hand on my heart that I didn’t falter. I knew I had weak points in my promos &amp; wrestling, so I put 110%, fed myself with knowledge from my coaches &amp; main roster talent who came through the pc.&quot;Jin Tala opened up on the releaseShe did say that she had broken through in the last few months, but she admitted perhaps she had not demolished the walls quickly enough. However, while several of the talent even said they were going to be retiring after the release, she was not among them. She said that she was not giving up and even if Jin Tala was no more, Leigh Laurel, her other name, was always a fighter. &quot;Maybe it came down to timing, did I break down those walls quick enough? Maybe I was just an unrecognizable name on a list, or maybe they just don’t see what I see in myself. At the end of the day, the only person I have to prove my worth to is me. I’m not giving up, Jin Tala may be no more. But Leigh Laurel has always been a fighter.&quot;It remains to be seen what she does next.