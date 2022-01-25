"She did a lot"- WWE Superstar jumps to AJ Lee's defense

Paige wants to give AJ Lee her flowers for what she's done for women in professional wrestling.

When a member of the WWE Universe asked on social media what memorable moments Lee ever had in WWE, former WWE Divas Champion Paige came to her support, tweeting out:

"She had a lot of memorable moments. - Pipe Bombshell - longest reigning divas champion - being one of the front runners of the divas revolution. To name just a few. I appreciate you sticking up for me. But she did a lot for the womens division! & deserves her roses."

Paige defeated Lee in her WWE RAW debut for the Divas Championship the night after WrestleMania 30, making sure these two women will always be intertwined in the history of the company.

AJ Lee is now working with WOW: Women of Wrestling

When CM Punk returned to professional wrestling after seven years for AEW, many fans were hoping that his wife AJ Lee wouldn't be too far behind.

A couple of months later, Lee announced her return to the wrestling industry but not in the way or the place that anyone expected. She revealed she would be an Executive Producer and color commentator for the WOW: Women of Wrestling reboot that will occur later this year.

This hasn't stopped fans from hoping to see her make a debut with All Elite Wrestling at some point in 2022, as many want to see the dream mixed tag team match of her and CM Punk teaming up to take on Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Adam Cole.

Will it happen? Only time will tell. But for now, fans must be willing to take things one step at a time.

What do you make of Paige's comments? Are you going to check out the reboot of WOW: Women of Wrestling later this year because of Lee's involvement? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

