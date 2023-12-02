WWE Superstar's Survivor Series tantrum "not significant" - Reports

Survivor Series saw the shocking return of WWE Superstar CM Punk. The Second City Saint's hometown welcome was a sight to behold but seemed to leave a few other stars upset

Seth Rollins was seen cursing up a storm and flipping off the former WWE and AEW World Champion, while Drew McIntyre reportedly stormed to the back, changed clothes, and left. It's not known if that stems from Punk's return or not.

Considering this was following the men's WarGames main event, some initially chalked this up to McIntyre simply wanting to get out of the building after a long night of work. According to several reports throughout the last week, that wasn't the case.

In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter this week, Dave Meltzer reported that, though he was aggravated the night of Survivor Series, McIntyre cooled down quickly.

Meltzer noted that while The Scottish Warrior was very upset, it's unknown whether it had to do with Punk. McIntyre reportedly calmed down and was wrestling again the very next night.

The report goes on to state that whatever caused Drew's blowup ended up not being a significant issue, and the former WWE Champion is said to currently be fine with his direction in the company.

Drew McIntyre alluded to the situation in a promo at a house show the next day, claiming that he'd not been in the right headspace and that the World Heavyweight Championship could "fix" that.

Drew McIntyre reacts to being left off WWE Royal Rumble poster

Drew McIntyre's frustrations continued today as he was left off the Royal Rumble poster this year. The Scottish Warrior took to Twitter to address it, simply stating:

"Are you starting to understand my frustrations now?"

The WWE star's contract is up in April, and he could end up being the biggest free agent in 2024 if the promotion can't lock him down by then. If he continues to feel disrespected, we may very well be seeing the end of the former World Champion's run.

McIntyre's issues with the company date back to earlier this year when he lost a three-way between Sheamus and Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

