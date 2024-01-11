WWE Superstar Sami Zayn shares rare personal update

WWE RAW star Sami Zayn took to social media today to share a personal update during his hiatus from television.

The former Bloodline member battled Drew McIntyre in a singles match on the December 4, 2023 edition of RAW. Zayn gave it everything he had, but in the end, McIntyre picked up the victory after connecting with the Claymore.

After the match, RAW interviewer Jackie Redmond approached Zayn backstage but he was attacked out of nowhere by McIntyre. The 38-year-old stomped on The Great Liberator's leg as a way to write him off of television. The veteran was in action at live events during WWE's Holiday Tour last month.

The 3-time Intercontinental Champion took to social media to share a rare personal update. Zayn shared a heartwarming video of his son's first time attending a WWE show on his Instagram story and you can check it out by clicking here.

Vince Russo criticizes WWE for protecting Sami Zayn

Former WWE writer Vince Russo was not happy with Sami Zayn being competitive in his match against Drew McIntyre last month on RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show last month, Russo stated that it is a joke that the company tries to protect Zayn. He noted that McIntyre is twice the size of the 39-year-old star and should not have had a difficult time winning the match.

"I don’t know who in that company thinks they need to protect freaking Sami Zayn. Drew McIntyre should no way in the world be going 50-50 with Zayn. That’s a joke. But somebody there, for some reason thinks, 'First of all, we gotta give him 50-50, and then we gotta give him an out because a guy twice his size couldn’t beat him.' It’s a joke. I would love to freaking know who Sami Zayn’s b*ttocks he has his head up over there at WWE. You got a guy like Drew McIntyre and you’re trying to protect Zayn. Come on, bro." [6:58 - 7:49]

Sami Zayn became one of the most popular stars on the roster during his time as The Honorary Uce in The Bloodline. Only time will tell if he attempts to get revenge on Drew McIntyre when he makes his return to WWE television.

