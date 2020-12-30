WWE Superstars give their New Year's Resolutions for 2021

WWE knows that 2021 is right around the corner and that New Year's Resolutions will be everywhere you look for the next couple of days. So, the company decided to hop onto the train by asking a variety of WWE Superstars what their New Year's Resolutions are and, in return, got a variety of interesting responses.

Paul Heyman didn't have any interest in humoring WWE with an actual resolution and stated he hopes in 2021 he'll be able to answer better questions than the one they just asked him.

That's Heyman for you. Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley also had plenty to say about her resolution for 2021 and can check that out by clicking here.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre wants to tie Bruno Sammartino's title reign

John Morrison had a simple but straight to the point resolution in that he hopes to become a world champion in 2021, a goal that all members of the WWE roster should be striving for. On the other hand, Bianca Belair says she doesn't like New Year's Resolutions because she doesn't believe in them.

Cesaro decided to take a humorous approach by quoting The Brain from Animaniacs and saying he resolves to take over the world. One half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Charlotte Flair, has a more grounded resolution to always be grateful. It's something a lot of people could try to take into 2021 after the year that was 2020.

Carmella's New Year Resolution is to drink more champagne, which is certainly an interesting approach to 2021. MVP didn't really offer a resolution of his own, saying that 2021 is business as usual for him.

Lana's goals line up with Morrison's as she stated her resolution for 2021 is to become a champion. While she wasn't specific about what title like Morrison was, championship goals are always a good resolution to have in WWE. She also wants more TikTok followers, so go and give her a follow...

SmackDown's Kevin Owen resolves to answer WWE next year when they ask him this same question in 12 months. On the other hand, Billie Kay had plenty of resolutions to offer, including updating her resume and becoming the hottest commodity in WWE. 2021 might be Kay's year.

Jey Uso has a commendable resolution as he wants to try to stop using profanity. In this day and age, that is very hard to do but props to him for giving it an attempt in 2021.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair didn't seem too keen on making any resolutions as he mentioned at his age he didn't like putting something like that out there and having to go back on it. That makes perfect sense since so many people break their resolutions to begin with.

The Street Profits declared that 2021 would also be "Smoke Season," but we aren't really sure that actually counts as a Resolution? You'll have to ask them about that one.

Meanwhile WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks wants to be the CEO of the company. That's something she has stated plenty of times in recent months, so nothing new there.

Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce seem to want the opposite of their New Year's Resolutions. Evans wants to be tag team champions with "Pey-Pey" as Royce wants to drop 120 pounds of deadweight and get Evans out of her life entirely. It will be interesting to see if either of their resolutions come true.

They ended the video with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, who boldly proclaimed that he resolved to tie WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino's Championship record. Unfortunately for McIntyre, it would take a lot more than just 2021 to do that.

Which WWE Superstar had your favorite resolution? Who is someone you would have liked to hear from that wasn't in the video? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.