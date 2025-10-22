  • home icon
  • WWE teases AJ Lee amidst absence, "Come get your man!"

By Greg Bush
Modified Oct 22, 2025 22:19 GMT
AJ Lee
AJ Lee's been called on by WWE after CM Punk's hilarious response on commentary (Credit: WWE.com)

WWE RAW was a strange episode, with the promotion having to scramble to figure out the World Title scene. With Seth Rollins' injury at Crown Jewel, along with the brutal betrayal by The Vision, The Architect had to relinquish the gold. During the main event battle royal, a certain Voice of the Voiceless got a little spicy on the air, leading to WWE calling on AJ Lee.

CM Punk returned to commentary duty on Monday Night RAW, trading lighthearted jabs with Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett. Punk was scouting the competition in the battle royal, which would determine his opponent for the vacant World Title at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event next weekend. When Barrett asked if LA Knight's performance "tingled his loins," Punk responded, "Mine aren't. Speaking of tingling loins, what do we call the new tag team champions? Is it the tag team of AJ Lee?"

WWE's social media team had a blast with the moment, tagging AJ Lee, who's been away since her return match at Wrestlepalooza, earlier today.

"Hey @TheAJMendez... come get your man!"

Knight would end up on the losing end of the match, eliminated by the eventual winner Jey Uso. We can only assume that Main Event Jey also doesn't uh... tingle the loins for Punk.

AJ Lee sets eyes on her next WWE championship

AJ Lee's in-ring return at WrestlePalooza was a special one. Fans were elated when the 38-year-old came back on SmackDown in early September, leading to an epic mixed tag between two legit couples, Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch vs CM Punk & AJ Lee. During the build, Lee stole Lynch's Intercontinental Championship, and it seems she's still planning on taking it for herself.

On Facebook, AJ Lee confirmed that she'd been away promoting her latest novel, Day of the Dead Girl. But that doesn't mean she'll be gone long. The former Divas Champion still has her eyes on the prize—specifically, Becky Lynch's Intercontinental Championship.

"Also, thanks Becky Lynch for keeping the title warm for me. Momma will be back soon," said Lee.

With Rollins out due to injury, Lynch and Lee will have to carry the blood feud on their own. We'll have to wait and see if that'll lead to Lee's first title reign in over a decade.

Edited by Greg Bush
