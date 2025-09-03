WWE tells Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch to leave major name alone after insulting him; it's not CM Punk

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch received a warning from WWE after insulting someone at Clash in Paris last Sunday. It was a big name, and the company wanted the power couple to stop the harassment caught on camera. At Clash in Paris, Rollins defended the World Heavyweight Championship in a Fatal 4-Way match against CM Punk, Jey Uso and LA Knight. The Visionary was left alone after the rest of The Vision was barred from ringside. When it seemed like Punk was about to win the match, a masked individual hit a low blow on The Second City Saint. It allowed Seth Rollins to hit the Stomp to retain his title, with Becky Lynch revealing herself as the latest member of The Vision.After the match, Rollins and Lynch threw insults at world-famous artist Post Malone, who was at ringside with Jelly Roll. It prompted WWE's Instagram account to warn the real-life couple about messing with the Fortnight singer. &quot;Hey, leave @postmalone alone!! 😡😡😡,&quot; WWE's IG account wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRollins and Lynch are ready to take over and dominate WWE. They don't seem to care about anyone, and based on what happened this Monday, they are going to be a menace to CM Punk. WWE reportedly planning Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch vs. CM Punk and AJ Lee at WrestlePaloozaAfter Becky Lynch's involvement in the Seth Rollins-CM Punk feud, fans speculated that AJ Lee will be making her WWE return. Bryan Alvarez reported on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Live that a mixed tag team match is set at Wrestleapalooza. &quot;We can confirm that it's a Mixed Tag, CM Punk &amp; AJ Lee against Becky Lynch &amp; Seth Rollins. The return of AJ, Brock and Usos teaming up. They're loading this show up to try to destroy All Out, we'll see if they can do it,&quot; Alvarez said. [H/T DrainBamager on X]Drainmaker @DrainBamagerLINKBryan Alvarez confirms WWE is bringing back AJ Lee after 10 years at WrestlePalooza to counter-program AEW’s All Out PPV: “We can confirm that it's a Mixed Tag, CM Punk &amp; AJ Lee against Becky Lynch &amp; Seth Rollins. The return of AJ, Brock and Usos teaming up. They’re loading this up to try to destroy All Out, we'll see if they can do it.”(via Wrestling Observer Live)There have been plenty of speculations about Lee's in-ring return since CM Punk signed with WWE back in November 2023. With WWE Shop's X account leaking information about the return, it's safe to say that Wrestlepalooza is going to be a stacked card.