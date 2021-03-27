WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 37 undergoes drastic change

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown witnessed the fallout from the Universal Championship match at Fastlane between Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan, where Edge assaulted both superstars with a steel chair.

As a result, WWE official Adam Pearce announced later in the show that Bryan has been added to the Universal Championship match between Reigns and Edge at WrestleMania 37, thereby making it a triple-threat.

However, The Rated-R Superstar snapped after hearing Pearce's decision and immediately went on to assault both Reigns and Bryan with a steel chair.

He did not spare anyone that came to intervene, including Reigns' cousin Jey Uso and even hit another WWE official who tried to stop him.

Daniel Bryan demanded another shot at the WWE Universal title

Daniel Bryan was added to the WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 37 because he wanted to have another go at Roman Reigns' title tonight as he managed to tap-out Reigns at Fastlane. But due to the attack by Edge, Bryan was left vulnerable and got pinned by Reigns.

Bryan kicked off SmackDown tonight by addressing the situation and refused to leave the ring until his demands were met.

He also stated how he was unfairly forced to face Reigns for the Universal title at Elimination Chamber immediately after earning the No. 1 contender spot in a grueling 40-minute match. He wanted to know why the same would not be applicable for Reigns.

Advertisement

Bryan was then interrupted by Edge who speared him and hit him across the back with a chair. Before leaving, Edge said that Bryan doesn't deserve another chance since he lost twice against Reigns.

This all boiled down to Pearce's decision at the end of the night who announced the triple-threat match for WrestleMania. Now that Edge has also turned into a bad guy, the majority of the WWE Universe will possibly be rooting for Bryan to win.

Do you think Bryan can win the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37 and become a world champion once again? Sound off in the comments.