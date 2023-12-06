WWE Universe has chosen who should break Ric Flair's record and win 17 world titles

WWE fans have always been vocal about their likes and dislikes regarding the choices made by the creative team. They recently debated which star should break Ric Flair's record and become a 17-time World Champion.

WWE recognizes Flair as a 16-time World Champion, including his NWA and WCW title reigns. Many fans have previously said they want to see the Hall of Famer's record broken by another superstar. The first candidate that comes to everyone's mind to surpass Flair is John Cena, as he has already tied The Nature Boy's tally.

On a recent edition of Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast, Randy Orton expressed his desire to win the most world titles in the history of World Wrestling Entertainment. He has secured the world title 14 times in his illustrious career thus far.

Wrestle Features' Twitter handle posted The Viper's comments, which caught fans' attention, and they shared their reactions.

Many wanted to see Randy Orton break Ric Flair and John Cena's record, as they believed he deserved it the most.

You can check out screenshots of fans' reactions on Twitter below:

Screenshot of fans' reactions on Twitter

One fan said Orton was the youngest World Heavyweight Champion and one of the most loyal WWE wrestlers in history. Hence, it would make sense for him to hold the prestigious record.

Screenshot of some more fan reactions

Randy Orton said he will not leave WWE for Hollywood

On Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast, Randy Orton mentioned that he had been with WWE throughout his pro wrestling career, just like John Cena.

The Viper also said he would not leave the company to pursue a career in Hollywood. He was grateful to receive a second chance as an in-ring competitor after his back fusion surgery.

"When I was 19, I signed with the WWE. So I'm like the only guy that's never left and come back, well, other than John Cena. But I'm gonna be here. This is me. I'm not moving on to Hollywood. I love what I do. I just had 18 months off recovering from a spinal fusion. So, I was kinda faced with the fact that I might not be able to do this again. So, it's almost like I got a second lease on my career, and I'm not gonna take a day for granted, not a second in the ring for granted."

Fans believe Orton will betray his long-time friend Cody Rhodes to go after Roman Reigns' Undisputed Universal Championship. You can read more about it here.

Do you want to see Randy Orton break Ric Flair's record? Let us know in the comments section below.

A recent AEW departure broke a current star's heart. More details here.