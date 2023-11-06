WWE Universe convinced that 16-time champion is the "second coming" of Roman Reigns

The WWE Universe is convinced that a 16-time champion is currently following the same path that Roman Reigns did when his reign as the Universal Champion started. The name in question is the current World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins.

Rollins and Reigns have a great history as both started their journey together on the main roster as part of The Shield. The duo have now become the face of their respective shows, SmackDown and RAW.

While The Visionary defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel, The Tribal Chief defeated LA Knight and retained his Undisputed Universal Championship in the main event.

Wrestling World CC recently took to Twitter to post about an amazing feat achieved by Rollins after his Crown Jewel match. They wrote that Seth has now reached the milestone of not getting pinned for more than 300 days.

The post caught fans' attention, and they started commenting on it. One Twitter user believed Seth Rollins was on the path of Roman Reigns, who went unpinned for years before getting pinned by Jey Uso at Money In the Bank.

Others were convinced that The Visionary was a better champion than The Tribal Chief because of more title defenses.

You can check out fans' reactions in the screenshot below:

Screenshot of fans' reactions on Twitter.

Roman Reigns is reportedly set to miss WWE Survivor Series

Survivor Series is just around the corner, but according to reports, the face of the company, Roman Reigns, would probably miss the last of the Big Four PLEs along with the rest of the shows in 2023.

Crown Jewel was possibly The Tribal Chief's last outing in the WWE ring for the remainder of the year. You can read more about it here.

Meanwhile, Seth Rollins doesn't seem to slow down anytime soon. He has possibly accepted a challenge from his next opponent just after defending his title at WWE Crown Jewel.

Who do you think is a better champion, The Visionary or The Tribal Chief? Let us know in the comments section below.

