WWE Universe responds to backlash from Rhea Ripley following “fake” relationship news

Rhea Ripley has been one of the popular stars on the roster. Her popularity grew even more once she joined The Judgment Day in May 2022. Later that year, Dominik Mysterio joined the faction and started his kayfabe relationship with The Eradicator.

While the two stars share great on-screen chemistry, they are engaged to other people in real life. However, an account recently spread rumors about Ripley cheating on her fiance, and WWE Universe sent out heartfelt wishes to her.

Ripley and Buddy Matthews have been engaged since August 2022. Dominik Mysterio, on the other hand, also got engaged in early 2023 with his longtime girlfriend from high school.

A fan account on X/Twitter claimed that Mami cheated on Matthews with Dominik on Halloween. Since then, Ripley has come out to put that claim to rest by ripping into the fan and calling them out.

WWE Universe sided with The Eradicator and sent out heartfelt messages, apologizing to her for the action of that fan account.

WWE Universe apologizes to Rhea Ripley

What did Rhea Ripley have to say after she was featured on the cover of WWE 2K24?

The Eradicator of the Judgment Day had a great 2023, and the celebrations continued into 2024. Earlier this week, Mami was announced as a cover athlete for WWE 2K24 Deluxe Edition alongside Bianca Belair.

Cody Rhodes found himself on the Standard Edition cover of the game this year. Mami took to her Instagram handle to address the milestone. She couldn't contain her excitement to find herself on the cover of a WWE game.

Expand Tweet

The Women's World Champion added that she was happy to share the space with Belair, who has been her peer since NXT.

What are your thoughts on the rumor about Rhea Ripley? Let us know in the comments section below!

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.