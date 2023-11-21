WWE Universe spots the "real snake" in Survivor Series WarGames poster and it's not Randy Orton, heel turn incoming?

WWE Survivor Series WarGames has just got a whole lot bigger, as Randy Orton will be making his in-ring return for the first time in almost 18 months.

Cody Rhodes dropped the bombshell announcement after Drew McIntyre beat Jey Uso to gain an advantage for his team in the WarGames match this Saturday.

The match will now be a five-on-five equation, pitting The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh) and Drew McIntyre against the team of Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Randy Orton.

Here's an interesting thing about The Viper. Wrestling fans should always expect the unexpected because superstars won't know what hit them when Randy Orton strikes.

He's arguably one of the most natural heels in all of pro wrestling today. As such, there's a widespread expectation that The Apex Predator will turn heel on his return. And why not? He's all set to join forces with the likes of Jey Uso, who was responsible for putting him on the shelf for the foreseeable future.

But interestingly, WWE Universe thinks Orton is not the real snake heading into the Survivor Series WarGames match. Earlier today, some eagle-eyed fans noticed The Messiah render being featured on the updated poster, leaving them to believe Seth Rollins might revert to his old gimmick on November 25.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Will Seth Rollins turn heel at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023?

EC3 wants Randy Orton to feud with Seth Rollins

Speaking on the recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, former WWE Superstar EC3 pitched a compelling program between The Viper and The Visionary:

"Let that run for a few months, and then Randy Orton is also a sinister guy. Just turn him into a heel. Then, he can work with Rollins. Now you got another program. That's good business because I would be down to see both of those matches."

Rollins and Orton have been each other's biggest rivals, having faced each other numerous times. It will be interesting to see if the company will plant the seeds of a potential feud between the two stalwarts during the WarGames match.

Do you want to see Seth Rollins turn heel on Saturday? Let us know in the comments section below.

