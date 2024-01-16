WWE Universe wants 56-year-old to be inducted into the Hall of Fame

The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony takes place every year, kicking off WrestleMania weekend. Wrestling fans want the company to induct a former Superstar into the prestigious group. The name in question is Sable.

Sable began her career in the Stamford-based company alongside then-husband Marc Mero as his manager in 1996. She became a singles competitor in 1998, becoming one of the most popular women on the roster, even winning the WWE Women's Championship.

Sable controversially left the company in 1999 and sued the wrestling promotion for alleged sexual harassment and unsafe working conditions. However, both parties settled the issue outside the court within a few months.

She returned to WWE in 2003 for a short stint before leaving in 2004. Contrary to her first exit, she left the company on good terms this time around. Having parted ways with the company almost two decades ago, the female Superstar has yet to find her spot in the Hall of Fame despite being a top name during her time with the company.

Wrestling News recently took to Twitter to ask wrestling fans if they want to see Sable getting inducted into the Hall of Fame:

Expand Tweet

The majority of the fans responded in the affirmative while also praising the former Women's Champion for her work back in the day. Some fans did not shy away from calling out already inducted names who they think are less deserving than Sable.

You can check out some of the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Only time will tell if the company decides to induct the former female Superstar into the Hall of Fame. But considering the impact she made and being Brock Lesnar's wife, it seems to be a question of when rather than if, despite all the controversies in the past.

Vince Russo explains the reason behind Sable's poor booking towards the end of her first WWE run

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo pointed out that Sable was a massive draw for the company around the time they had begun defeating WCW in ratings.

The former WWE writer further stated that as soon as there was no competition, people backstage started getting into Vince McMahon's ears regarding the female Superstar. It completely derailed Sable's push and resulted in her strange booking:

"Bro, Sable was drawing. And Vince, luckily, at that time, was all about beating WCW. And so if Sable was drawing and we were beating WCW, he had no problem with that. But later on, when we were established, and it was no longer a game, and people started getting in Vince's ear about Sable, next thing you know, like I said, she was managing The Oddities. That's why," he said.

Should Sable become a WWE Hall of Famer? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here