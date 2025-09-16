WWE veteran calls Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch “clowns” & says former World Heavyweight Champion did it better than them (Exclusive)

The most recent episode of WWE RAW is in the history books, and the company is less than a week away from Wrestlepalooza. One of the biggest matches on the card sees the former Divas Champion, AJ Lee, make her return to the ring for the first time in over a decade.

She will team up with her husband, CM Punk, to take on the duo of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. WWE veteran Vince Russo recently referred to both Rollins and Lynch as clowns and stated that former World Heavyweight Champion Scott Steiner was superior to them in one particular aspect.

Speaking on the latest episode of Legion of RAW, he talked about Rollins and Lynch acting like clowns, referring to their reaction to AJ Lee's return a few weeks ago. He mentioned that anybody can get that reaction, but what Scott Steiner did during his famous 'Steiner Math' promo is something that only he could've done.

"We see Lyra Valkyria with the over-the-top [promo], and we see, you know, Seth and Becky, you know, the clowns. Here's the difference. Nobody else could have cut that promo [Steiner Math] but Scott. Nobody else. Anybody else can give the over-the-top look. Anybody else can be clowns. Anybody can do that. Nobody could have cut that promo." Russo said.

Interestingly, Rollins and Lynch are currently associated on-screen with Scott Steiner's nephew, Bron Breakker. The duo has taken Breakker under their wing as part of The Vision and is grooming him to become a future World Champion in the company. Breakker is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner, who, alongside his brother, Scott, won multiple WWE Tag Team Championships between 1992 and 1994.

