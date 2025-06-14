WWE veteran explains how Vince McMahon could realistically return (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon has not been involved with WWE since January 2024. Amid talk that the 79-year-old could return, former WWE writer Vince Russo gave his thoughts on how a deal could realistically happen.
In July 2022, McMahon initially retired following several accusations of hush money. The former WWE Chairman returned in January 2023 to oversee the company's sale to his long-time friend, Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel. However, he later resigned after ex-WWE employee Janel Grant accused him of sexual assault.
Russo appeared on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws alongside host Dr. Chris Featherstone and wrestler EC3. The veteran writer questioned whether McMahon sold WWE to Emanuel with the intention of rebuying the company once his legal troubles are over.
"Is it possible that Ari Emanuel and TKO were just a placeholder to take over the company and run the company until all of this cleared?" Russo said. "And then Vince would come back, the company would be given back to him, and it would be business as usual. We know a couple of things. Under the circumstances, no way, no how could Vince have continued to run the company. Absolutely not. And it would have killed the WWE with all this negative stuff." [From 04:18 – 04:53]
In the video above, Russo speculated whether Vince McMahon's son Shane could also return to WWE.
Vince Russo elaborates on his Vince McMahon theory
In September 2023, Endeavor merged UFC and WWE to form TKO Group Holdings. Vince McMahon served on the TKO board for four months before his resignation in January 2024.
Vince Russo worked closely with McMahon on WWE storylines in the late 1990s. Knowing how his former boss operates, the 64-year-old thinks a sensational return could happen one day.
"Everybody knew Vince was gonna die in his office," Russo continued. "Vince was never gonna sell the company. Vince sold this company because he had to, so is it possible he sold it to a friend, and he said to Ari, 'Brother, make as much money as you possibly can until all this [has] cleared, and then I'll take it over.'" [From 5:07 – 5:26]
Russo also criticized Triple H's creative regime and claimed McMahon's leadership skills are missed in WWE.
