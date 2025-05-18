WWE veteran fires shots at Triple H, claims John Cena is being misused (Exclusive)

John Cena is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Title at Saturday Night's Main Event next. However, this match booking has not pleased wrestling veteran and former head writer in the company, Vince Russo.

Continuing Cena's Farewell Tour after winning against Randy Orton at Backlash, Triple H has pitted the Last Real Champion against R-Truth. While Truth remains dead set on seeing the good in Cena, it seems clear that the reigning champion will be beating the 53-year-old down at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Talking about the booking on Writing with Russo, Russo was pitched an idea about the match by Dr. Chris Featherstone. The latter wanted to see R-Truth getting squashed, and perhaps getting a moment in the middle of the match trying to convince Cena to turn babyface. However, Russo thinks that this kind of storytelling would not happen at SNME, since the lack of matches on the card indicated that Triple H was not investing too much in the show.

"You are not gonna have that when you only have four matches on the show. You are not gonna have that man," he said. [4:40 onwards]

Check out Russo's comments in the video below:

WWE veteran is not interested in watching John Cena's match

According to Vince Russo, Cena's match with R-Truth holds no interest for him.

Speaking on BroDown, the WWE veteran stated that the match was too predictable to enjoy, where Cena was almost guaranteed to pick up the win. He said:

"Why am I going to watch something that’s so predictable? Why am I going to watch it? John Cena is gonna destroy R-Truth. They are gonna use that to try to get some heat on Cena. Why am I going to watch it if I know that’s what they are going to do? Why am I going to watch the outcome of a game if I know the score?" [From 31:36 onwards]

For now, fans will have to stay tuned to see what is next for John Cena down the line in WWE.

