WWE veteran on his past issues working with Lex Luger (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has used Lex Luger and Miss Elizabeth’s relationship to highlight why he sometimes had difficulty writing for couples in the same company.

Miss Elizabeth performed alongside her ex-husband Randy Savage in WWE between 1985 and 1992. The popular valet later appeared on-screen with her former partner Lex Luger during her stint in WCW between 1996 and 2000.

Russo, a former writer for WCW and WWE, told Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone that Luger occasionally came to him with Miss Elizabeth’s problems.

“The women want the guys to take care of it because they know the guy’s got more stroke,” Russo said. “So when Liz wasn’t happy with things, she would go to Lex. Lex would come to me, and he really didn’t want to, but he really had no choice. That’s usually how it works when you’ve got couples.” [3:30-3:47]

In the video above, Russo explains why Miss Elizabeth is not in the WWE Hall of Fame. He also discusses the current legal situation involving Tammy Sytch, formerly known as Sunny.

Vince Russo’s relationship with Lex Luger eventually improved

Lex Luger @GenuineLexLuger

Thank you ⁦ 🏻 Nothing quite like getting together for a cup of coffee with an old friendThank you ⁦ @ReggieHarp ⁩ for making it happen Nothing quite like getting together for a cup of coffee with an old friend😊❤️☕️Thank you ⁦@ReggieHarp⁩ for making it happen👊🏻 https://t.co/77OFrhdVJh

According to Russo, Miss Elizabeth disliked him because he wanted her to have a more meaningful role in WCW storylines. At the time, she was content performing as a valet and did not want extra responsibilities.

While Luger’s relationship with Elizabeth proved problematic from a storyline perspective, Russo later socialized with the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion outside of work.

“It was a big headache at the time,” Russo said. “Me and Lex are cool now. After WCW and stuff, I even did a couple of Christian engagements and stuff and I brought Lex. We’re cool but I gotta tell you, man, most of the time, 95 percent of the time there’s a couple duo, it’s a headache, bro.” [2:37-3:07]

Miss Elizabeth passed away at the age of 42 in 2003 following an accidental drug and alcohol overdose. Her death is set to be discussed in an upcoming A&E documentary about Luger.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far