WWE veteran thinks Velveteen Dream deserves another chance (Exclusive)

Velveteen Dream recently released an apology video on Instagram to address his past behavior. Vince Russo, WWE's head writer in the late 1990s, believes the former NXT star's heartfelt words were sincere.

Dream, real name Patrick Clark Jr., received his release from WWE in 2021, a year after he was accused of sexual misconduct. In his recent video, the 28-year-old apologized to WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, NXT booker Shawn Michaels, and WWE star Ashante Adonis.

Russo appeared on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show alongside Dr. Chris Featherstone and Dream's former NXT rival EC3. He explained why the controversial wrestler deserves another chance:

"If we counted between the three of us how many times we've screwed up in our lives, come on, man," Russo said. "I think he's sincere. He did it at the beginning of the year. It's a new year. Bro, all the power to him, man. He looked in the mirror and he realized there was some issues with him. He recognized it, he addressed it. Go for it, bro." [4:38 – 5:05]

In the video above, EC3 revealed how Velveteen Dream made a good impression when they met for the first time.

EC3 addresses why Velveteen Dream had issues

In 2022, EC3 recalled how Velveteen Dream once tried to film wrestlers in the bathroom at a house party without their consent. Dream denied the accusation, leading to several back-and-forth exchanges between the former opponents.

EC3 believes his old on-screen rival likely struggled to deal with the limelight at such a young age:

"When you rise so fast and so young and maybe you don't have stability and leadership in other parts of life, you can be doomed to bite the hand that feeds, so to speak. Like he said, be immature." [9:31 – 9:52]

Dream's last WWE match took place on the December 23, 2020, episode of NXT. He lost to Adam Cole before being removed from television.

