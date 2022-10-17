"That's why I never liked any of those guys" - WWE veteran doesn't think Sami Zayn could "beat anybody up" inside the ring (Exclusive) 

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Sami Zayn, saying he doesn't feel the former Intercontinental Champion could beat anybody up inside the ring.

Since his arrival in 2014, Zayn has been a workhorse for the promotion, often putting up the best match on whichever card he performs. Though he does not boast of an intimidating physique, The Honorary Uce more than makes up for it through his in-ring psychology and deep repertoire of maneuvers.

However, while speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo pointed out the believability factor. He feels that strictly from a casual wrestling fan's perspective, Sami Zayn doesn't look like he could beat anyone.

"The next time I saw Sami Zayn was on NXT. I saw the beginning of the angle between him and Kevin Owens and bro; the problem I have with Sami that I always have has nothing to do with Sami. I don't know Sami. As a casual wrestling fan, I am asking myself, 'Who is this guy going to beat?' This guy ain't gonna going to beat anybody up. That's not on Sami," said Vince Russo.

Furthermore, Russo also mentioned other wrestlers such as Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole, whom he feels also fall in the same category as Sami Zayn. The former WWE writer confessed to never liking any of the aforementioned talents.

"If WWE wants to sign Sami [Zayn] and give him a paycheck to be a wrestler, Sami would be an idiot not to take it. But as a casual fan at home, that is how I feel about Sami, Johnny Gargano, about Adam Cole. This is how I feel about those guys, it's not personal; I don't believe you could beat anybody up. That's why I never liked any of those guys," added Russo. [11:50 - 12:58]

Solo Sikoa recently praised his fellow WWE SmackDown Superstar Sami Zayn

During a recent interview, the recently-debuted Bloodline member lavished praise on stablemate and occasional tag team partner Sami Zayn. The former NXT North American Champion said The Great Liberator was like a "little brother" to him.

Furthermore, Solo Sikoa also said the former Intercontinental Champion was "one in a million," and he was pleased to have Zayn as a part of The Bloodline.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse "He’s one of those characters man, where it is very one in a million to have him around. And he’s in The Bloodline, so it doesn’t get no better than that."



Similarly, Sami Zayn also has immense respect and love for Solo Sikoa, revealing that he has taken the youngster "under his wing" since they were aligned.

Zayn went up against former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston on the latest episode of SmackDown. The Honorary Uce was helped by Jey Uso to pick up the victory. Uso has been critical of Zayn in the past and thinks that the former Intercontinental Champion has some vested interest in joining The Bloodline.

