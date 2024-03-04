WWE warns Grayson Waller following SmackDown

WWE has delivered a warning to Grayson Waller following this past Friday's edition of SmackDown. The Australian star is currently in a team with Austin Theory on the blue brand.

This week on SmackDown, Waller and Theory were backstage watching a clip from last weekend's Elimination Chamber, where Logan Paul knocked out Randy Orton with brass knuckles. Orton then walked in and challenged either superstar to a match. Grayson informed The Viper that the former United Champion had said in the past that he wanted to fight him, and The Legend Killer accepted the offer.

Austin Theory was seemingly angry with Waller at the end of the backstage segment. Orton defeated Theory in the main event of this past Friday's edition of SmackDown.

WWE took to social media today to send Grayson Waller a message following SmackDown. The promotion's Instagram account noted that Waller put Theory in a bad spot again and suggested that he stop doing that to his friend.

"You gotta stop doing that, @graysonwallerwwe 😅," they wrote.

At Elimination Chamber: Perth, the 33-year-old welcomed World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes as guests on The Grayson Waller Effect. Austin Theory was also involved in the segment, and later, Rhodes and Rollins took turns beating the former United States Champion down as Waller looked on.

WWE legend praises The Rock's promo on SmackDown

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell enjoyed The Rock's promo on SmackDown and was a fan of his new nickname for World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

The Brahma Bull appeared on this past Friday's episode of SmackDown and acknowledged Roman Reigns as his Tribal Chief. He also challenged Rollins and Rhodes to a tag team match against The Bloodline during Night 1 of WrestleMania 39.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell praised The People's Champion and noted that he loved Seth Rollins being referred to as "A walking clown emoji."

"I loved his description of Seth Rollins. When he called him a midget emoji, what did he call him? It was great. The clown emoji, that was great!" [From 11:33 onwards]

Grayson Waller battled Cody Rhodes in the main event of this past Monday's episode of WWE RAW but came up short. It will be interesting to see if the company has anything planned for the SmackDown star at WWE WrestleMania 40.

