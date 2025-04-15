WWE will make a "disrespectful" booking decision at WrestleMania 41 Night One, says Jonathan Coachman

WWE has announced the two-day card for WrestleMania 41, where a massive World Championship match is set to take place on Night One. Wrestling veteran Jonathan Coachman recently claimed Triple H and his creative team would make a "disrespectful" decision regarding that title bout.

Jey Uso won the Men's Royal Rumble earlier this year to earn a World Championship match at WrestleMania 41. He later chose to challenge the World Heavyweight Champion Gunther instead of the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Although the Royal Rumble winner usually main events The Show of Shows, Uso would not as the Triple Threat between Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins is set to headline Night One.

Speaking on the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Coachman predicted that the World Heavyweight Championship match would kick off the first night of this year's Show of Shows. He claimed it would be "disrespectful" to the title:

"The only thing that I have to look forward to is if they completely disrespect the title and make it the very first match on the card. I don't think that's ever been done. I certainly don't think that a major champion has ever been first out of the gate. But I think they're gonna do it just so they can get the entrance, which is about five or six minutes long and Michael Cole and Pat McAfee can do that stupid thing. But I'm telling you right now, if you put the World Heavyweight Title on the line in match number one, how disrespectful to that title at WrestleMania! The first of 13 matches and you're gonna put it on first?" Coachman said. [28:05 - 28:43]

Check out his comments in the video below:

Ex-WWE writer thinks Jey Uso will beat Gunther at WrestleMania 41

While Gunther vowed to retain his World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania, Jey Uso promised to end The Ring General's title reign at The Show of Shows.

In a previous episode of the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, former WWE head writer Vince Russo predicted that Uso would leave Las Vegas with the championship.

"Let me tell you something, man. You thought I won you money by telling you Jey Uso was gonna win you the Royal Rumble, double down, man, because everybody was talking about Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes for WrestleMania and I told you the WWE doesn't have the balls to do that. What the WWE knows is predictable. So, Jey Uso will defeat Gunther at WrestleMania, surprise, surprise, surprise, another snoozefest, bro," he said.

It will be interesting to see if Jey Uso can capture his first-ever World Title at this year's Show of Shows.

Please credit Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription, should you use the quote from the first part of this article.

