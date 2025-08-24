Wyatt Sicks member pays heartbreaking tribute to Bray Wyatt on the anniversary of his passing

It's been two years since Bray Wyatt passed away at the age of 36 due to a heart attack. A member of The Wyatt Sicks paid tribute to The Eater of Worlds on social media on his second death anniversary. The WWE Universe received shocking news from Triple H on August 24, 2023, when he announced the unfortunate death of Wyatt. He was absent from television for months due to a health issue, and there were even rumors that he could be returning soon before his passing. Many from the wrestling world posted a lot of tributes for the former WWE Champion. His legacy lives on with The Wyatt Sicks, with Nikki Cross sharing an image of Bray Wyatt surrounded by his &quot;fireflies&quot; as he stands in the middle of the ring. Other members of The Wyatt Sicks, like Erick Rowan and Dexter Lumis, also paid tribute to the late Bray Wyatt. Rowan shared a post on Instagram to remember his friend, featuring an image of himself, Wyatt, Braun Strowman and former WWE writer Nick Manfredini. Lumis, on the other hand, re-shared Nikki Cross' tribute on his Instagram stories. Uncle Howdy, the real-life brother of Bray, hasn't been active on social media, while Braun Strowman has not posted a tribute yet. Strowman and Rowan are the only living members of the original Wyatt Family, since Luke Harper passed away on December 26, 2020. Paul Heyman discusses Bray Wyatt's legacySpeaking on the SHAK Wrestling podcast last month, Paul Heyman was asked about the brilliance and legacy of Bray Wyatt. Heyman called Wyatt's legacy unfinished, and it would take more years before the WWE Universe realize that Wyatt might be the greatest mind in pro wrestling history. &quot;It's a body of work that has yet to be truly examined. Years from now, when we look back and start to micro dissect what he did, I think we'll realize he's even far more brilliant than any of us ever realized,&quot; Heyman said. [H/T CBS Sports]It's a huge compliment considering Heyman is also one of the greatest minds the industry has ever seen.