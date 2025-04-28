Wyatt Sicks member shares cryptic message ahead of imminent WWE return

A member of The Wyatt Sicks shared a cryptic message ahead of the faction's imminent WWE return. The mysterious group has not appeared on television programming since December 2024.

Nikki Cross took to social media ahead of this week's edition of the red brand to share an eerie update. The former multi-time Women's Tag Team Champion shared an interesting quote on her Instagram story, and you can check it out in the image below.

"'It's a dangerous thing to mistake speaking without thought for speaking the truth.' Musings from the Sick," she wrote.

Cross shared an interesting message ahead of RAW. [Image credits: Screenshot of Nikki Cross's Instagram story]

Karrion Kross pinned Uncle Howdy on the December 9 edition of WWE RAW in an Eight-Man Tag Team Match. Following the loss, The Wyatt Sicks transferred to SmackDown, but the faction has not made an appearance on the blue brand yet.

WWE legend believes Alexa Bliss should join The Wyatt Sicks

Former WWE star Matt Hardy believes that Alexa Bliss should eventually join The Wyatt Sicks. Interestingly, Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss were a successful duo back in the day, and they captured the Women's Tag Team Championship together.

Speaking on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the veteran noted that Bliss paid tribute to Bray Wyatt during her return at the Royal Rumble 2025. Hardy added that he thought it would be the right decision for Bliss to eventually align with The Wyatt Sicks.

"I mean, in so many ways it feels correct. It feels like the right thing to do. I know she came out and had The Fiend tease that said 'FRIEND 4 EVER,' 'FIEND 4 EVER,' the little writing on the jacket. I mean, she's just so closely tied to Bray, I feel like if they're gonna tease that even with her coming out and acknowledging Bray and The Fiend, I almost feel like that is the direction they're probably gonna go in, and I almost feel like it's the direction they should go in." [37:29 – 38:01]

You can check out the video below for his comments:

The Wyatt Sicks debuted in WWE last year with a ton of momentum, but the buzz surrounding the faction faded away over time. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for their return to WWE television.

