“You gotta be professional” – Seth Rollins weighs in on former WWE Champion's recent actions

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins shared his thoughts on Bobby Lashley's actions on RAW that saw him getting fired by Adam Pearce.

The All Mighty took on Rollins in the main event of the red brand this week to determine the #1 contender for the United States Title. A defeated Lashley lost his cool after the match, shoving a couple of officials which led to Adam Pearce coming out. However, the former WWE Champion laid his hands on Pearce, which resulted in the latter firing him.

Seth Rollins talked about Pearce and Lashley's temper control on WWE's The Bump, stating that he's curious to see how it ends for the duo.

"I don't know who's got the temper problem. I don't know whether it's Pearce or Lashley, both of them seem to be a bit of hotheads here. Pearce dropping some very unsavoury language on Monday night. Goodness, gracious, but I get it... You get pie-faced by a man, you're in the heat of the moment, things happen and I feel it's very similar to Bobby."

Seth Rollins went on to say:

"So I'll be very curious to see, honestly, how they hash these things out and what comes of it. You can't crack an official in the head, you can't pie-face Adam Pearce. You can't do those things. You gotta be professional." [43:26 - 43:58]

Seth Rollins commented on standing across the ring with former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley is one of the most intimidating wrestlers on the WWE roster. The All Mighty recently took Brock Lesnar to his limits and was the last man standing despite the loss during the duo's last encounter.

Speaking about his match with Lashley on The Bump, Seth Rollins noted that the former Hurt Business member is one of his toughest opponents ever.

"I'm happy that I won. Anytime you're in the ring with Bobby Lashley, you're not happy the day after or for weeks after. Really. I mean, you see Bobby, you see how he's an animal. He's a beast, he's no joke. He's one of the strongest human beings I've ever been in the ring with. And you know you're going to get a certain amount of punishment when you're in there, so you just have to prepare for that and hope that you can outlast him," said Rollins.

Seth Rollins will now face Austin Theory for the United States Championship. He lost the title at Survivor Series after Lashley speared him, only for Theory to take advantage.

