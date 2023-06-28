"You'll never be happier" - Becky Lynch sends heartwarming message to the WWE Universe 

Becky Lynch has sent an inspiring message to the WWE Universe that anything is possible.

The 36-year-old has qualified for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match this Saturday at the O2 Arena in London, England. She was a part of the women's summit last night on RAW before a brawl broke out. The Man was the last woman standing and climbed the ladder to pose with the briefcase at the end of the segment.

Becky Lynch and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins were guests on ESPN's First Take this morning. During the conversation, Becky discussed being the first woman to main event WrestleMania.

"It was just seen as if women will never main event, so to be able to be the first woman to do it, to walk out of Metlife Stadium holding two championships, being Becky Two Belts, it is a dream come true. Especially having a daughter, being able to show her that anything is possible," she said. [00:36 - 00:53]

Lynch took to Twitter to retweet the clip from First Take and added a heartwarming message to the WWE Universe. Becky noted that she used to walk by Madison Square Garden every day, dreaming of wrestling there, and urged fans to turn their dreams into a reality.

"Dream big. Nothing is impossible. I used to walk past Madison Square Garden every day after working in the city for a summer and that was my dream…to wrestle there. Turn your dreams into a reality and you’ll never be happier."

Becky Lynch sends message to current champion after WWE RAW

Following the women's Money in the Bank summit last night on RAW, Becky Lynch and Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley had a confrontation backstage.

The Eradicator warned Becky not to try and cash in on her, if she were to win the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match this Saturday night in London. The Man responded by saying that the title used to be in the main event when she was champion, but now Rhea Ripley is just a "main event side piece." Lynch added that she wants to win the Money in the Bank contract on Saturday just to see the Women's World Champion squirm.

After the confrontation backstage, Becky continued to taunt the champion and vowed to see Rhea Ripley soon.

"Okay I lied. I had to teach the dopes a lesson tonight too! Oh, and hi Rhea Ripley. See ya soon, Champ. #WWERaw," tweeted Becky Lynch.

Becky Lynch has had an incredible career in WWE thus far but has never captured the Money in the Bank briefcase. Only time will tell if Big Time Becks can emerge victorious at the premium live event on July 1.

