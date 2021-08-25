"You're the best one" - Bret Hart advised former WWE heel to never turn babyface in his career (Exclusive)

Alberto Del Rio was one of WWE's top heels during his time in the company, and the former superstar recently revealed how Bret Hart once advised him never to become a babyface.

The former WWE superstar admitted that he didn't like being a face as he did his best work as the antagonist. Bret Hart made several appearances for the company between 2009 and 2011, around the same time Del Rio began his ascend to the top.

In case you forgot, Hart teamed up with John Cena to take on Alberto Del Rio and Ricardo Rodriguez in 2011, which ended up being the Hall of Famer's final pro wrestling match.

The WWE Hall of Famer closely watched Alberto Del Rio's exceptional work as a heel and was thoroughly impressed by what he saw, to the extent that The Hitman even called him the best in the business at the time.

Del Rio said he was glad to have received the backstage compliment from a pro wrestling icon like Bret Hart.

"Oh my god! I don't even want to remember that. I never liked it (babyface run). I remember we were talking about the amazing Bret 'The Hitman' Hart, and I remember Bret 'The Hitman' Hart coming and saying this to me, and I feel so lucky that someone like him said that to me. He came to, and he said, 'Man, you are such a nice guy, but when I see you on TV and you do that smirk, I just want to punch the TV right away. You're so good as a heel that you should never be a babyface. You're the best one. You're the best one as a heel out there,' and then you know, that was an amazing compliment coming from the best one in the business, one of my idols," revealed Alberto Del Rio.

Alberto Del Rio didn't enjoy his WWE face run but understood why it happened

The four-time WWE world champion had a brief spell as a face from late 2012 to a few months in 2013 and admittedly didn't like the entire experience.

Alberto, however, was aware of WWE's reasoning behind his face turn, as the superstar recalled the need to have a significant Latino face for WrestleMania 29 in New York.

Turning one of the talented heels on the roster was a strategic decision from WWE that didn't stand the test of time as the Mexican star returned to his former self shortly after WrestleMania 29.

"We don't really control our careers. Sometimes, they want you to do this, and you have to do it. Sometimes they want you to do something different; you have to do it. I was never happy with the idea of being a babyface, but you know, I was just following the rules, and they explained to me why. We were going to WrestleMania New York, and with all the Latinos, they needed a Latino Superstar for that WrestleMania, which I understand and which I understood, and of course, even if I would have said no, there is nothing I could have done. I would have had to do it no matter what," stated Del Rio.

Alberto Del Rio addressed several other topics during Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted Q&A session, as he opened up about CM Punk's debut, a fantastic Booker T story, and much more.

