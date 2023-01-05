"You're embarrassing yourself" - Former WWE personality retorts to Ric Flair's remarks

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has spoken about how he was instrumental in a fellow wrestling personality's WCW signing in the past.

The Nature Boy holds the record as a 16-time World Champion in all of pro-wrestling, including multiple NWA and WCW World Heavyweight Championships and the WWF Championship twice.

Eric Bischoff was the RAW General Manager in the early 2000s and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021. Prior to signing with the global juggernaut company, he served as the Executive Producer and later Senior Vice President of WCW. On the To Be The Man podcast, Flair once again brought up Bischoff's entry into the company while the two were wrestling for WCW.

"Why would I be negotiating with Bill Watts if Eric was in charge?" Flair said. "The stuff with Eric is just, I go on and on. Do you know that, one more story about Eric and I'll let it go, because it's not worth it."

Bischoff didn't shy away, as the former GM of RAW tweeted in response to Flair's comments:

"Ric, you're embarrassing yourself. It's well documented. I got the job as executive producer before you returned to WCW. Let it go."

While Bischoff made a career out of being a producer, pro-wrestling booker, and performer, Flair is widely recognized as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. The latter wrestled in his last match on July 31, 2022, which was a tag team bout.

In 2022, The Nature Boy teamed up with son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett at Ric Flair's Last Match Premium Live Event.

Ric Flair was backstage on the last episode of WWE SmackDown in 2022

Flair was spotted backstage on the last episode of SmackDown in 2022, as per a report by PWInsider.

“Dave Bautista was also visiting backstage at last night’s SmackDown in Tampa. We are told he came by for a “quick visit” and was not backstage for the majority of the taping. As we noted earlier, Ric Flair and Gerald Brisco were also backstage.”

The Nature Boy, however, was not aware that his daughter was going to return to the show, let alone win the SmackDown Women's Championship, and had left early.

