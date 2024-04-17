"You're officially OLD!" - Released WWE star sends hilarious birthday message to Mia Yim

A released WWE star has sent Mia Yim a hilarious birthday message today on social media. The SmackDown star celebrated her 35th birthday today.

WWE released several talents last year, including major names such as Dolph Ziggler and Shelton Benjamin. Dolph Ziggler has been seen in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, TNA Wrestling, and on the independent scene following his release. Shelton Benjamin was rumored to be having conversations with All Elite Wrestling, but Max Caster reacted to the reports by claiming the promotion didn't want him. Benjamin took to his Instagram account today to send a sarcastic birthday message to Mia Yim.

He jokingly referred to Yim as "dummy" and noted that she is now officially old. The veteran included several humorous photos of Yim.

Check out his Instagram post below:

"Happy Birthday Dummy. I hope the grinch steals your Christmas presents, your Easter eggs are rotten, your car has two flat tires and no spare, your shoe has a rock in it, and your Birthday cake is a dry carrot cake with no icing. Love ya p**py pants, congratulations @miayimofficial you're officially OLD!!!" he wrote.

Mia Yim comments on her return to WWE

Mia Yim was released by the promotion in November 2021 but returned the following year. She was briefly a part of The O.C. faction but the group has been disbanded since.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson can now be seen in WWE NXT, and AJ Styles has the chance to become the number one contender for the Undisputed WWE Championship when he battles LA Knight this Friday on WWE SmackDown. Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae in an exclusive interview last year, Yim claimed that the company feels like NXT and she is comfortable working for the promotion.

"It's been great, it feels like 2019-2018 NXT all over again. So it feels really, really cool. I'm comfortable, I'm with my friends. I have support. It's nice being heard, being seen, and to be given opportunities," she said. [From 03:15 - 03:31]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Shelton Benjamin and Mia Yim have had a hilarious friendship for years. It will be interesting to see if the 48-year-old ever appears for WWE again sometime down the line.

