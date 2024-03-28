"You should've told your top stars" - Becky Lynch says current champion felt disrespected about CM Punk's WWE return 

Becky Lynch has disclosed that a current champion felt that WWE disrespected him after CM Punk returned to the company last year. She was referring to her husband, Seth Rollins.

The Visionary has been very vocal about his feelings toward The Second City Saint. Even before the former AEW World Champion returned to the Stamford-based company, Rollins told him to stay away from him and not to come back to WWE. He has also previously admitted that he didn't like Punk and called him a cancer and a jerk. After the Voice of the Voiceless made a shocking return at Survivor Series last year, fan cam footage showed that Seth was irate.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour, Becky Lynch answered several questions regarding CM Punk's shocking return. When asked if she was surprised, she said yes. She added that she was in the Gorilla Position and didn't know about it.

She went on to disclose that Seth Rollins felt disrespected, and that WWE should've at least informed its top stars.

"He felt disrespected. But like I said, we think of ourselves, right? We are the universe, right? Everybody. We are the universe but nobody's going 'I want to disrespect him.' So we may feel disrespected but nobody's intentionally going 'let me disrespect this person,' you know what I'm saying? So of course that should've been taken into account. You should have told your top stars, of course. But like I said, nobody's going out there going 'how do I disrespect my top star, my world champion. How do I disrespect him.' Nobody's thinking that," said Becky Lynch. [43:30 - 44:12]

Becky Lynch on whether she'd like to work with Seth Rollins again on WWE TV

Back in 2019, WWE thought it would be a good idea to make a storyline out of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch's real-life relationship. Things didn't work out as expected.

In the same interview, The Man herself stated that it was rough while looking back on her pairing with her husband. However, she admitted that she wouldn't mind working with him again on WWE TV.

"The first go around was rough. That was rough for everybody involved, the audience included. God, they really, what were they doing? Anyway, it was a different time. Now, I mean I wouldn't mind working with him... As long as they just don't beat it to death. 'Real-life married couple,' which is what they did before. 'The real-life relationship,' Oh my goodness, shut up. We can fight side-by-side, we can be two bada**es, but we don't need to be all mushy and love-dovey," said Becky Lynch. [29:39 - 30:57]

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are undoubtedly future WWE Hall of Famers, as they each have very decorated careers.

