"You've changed" - Released WWE star sends interesting message to Baron Corbin

A released WWE Superstar has sent a message to Baron Corbin today on social media. Corbin is currently a part of a tag team with Bron Breakker and the duo are the reigning NXT Tag Team Champions.

During his time on the main roster, Baron Corbin was paired with Madcap Moss in a comedic tag team. Wrestling fans never fully bought into the duo and they were eventually separated. Madcap Moss (Mike Rallis) was released by the promotion last September along with his partner in real life, former WWE Superstar Emma.

Baron Corbin took to his Instagram to share a video of himself hitting a high-flying move at NXT Stand & Deliver. He noted Bron Breakker convinced him to do it and he is going to keep pushing himself moving forward. You can check out his Instagram post by clicking here:

"One of the best things about having @bronbreakkerwwe as a partner is he tells you to do stupid things like this and it’s awesome. My big a** doesn’t need to go up top but screw it haha! What a win last sat! I’m gonna keep pushing the limits that’s for sure," he wrote.

Madcap Moss reacted to Corbin's post and hilariously claimed that his former tag team partner has changed.

Moss reacts to Corbin's post on Instagram.

Baron Corbin reveals dream opponents in WWE NXT

Former United States Champion Baron Corbin has shared his dream opponents that he would like to face in NXT.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter ahead of SummerSlam 2023, Corbin discussed some of the opponents he would like to face in WWE's developmental brand. He named Carmelo Hayes, Gable Steveson, and his current tag team partner, Bron Breakker, and NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov as stars he would like to get in the ring with:

"I still want to go behind Carmelo (Hayes). I still want my hands on that title. Gable Steveson, obviously, we went to war at the Great American Bash, so maybe he and I still got something. I think Ilja (Dragunov) is an amazing talent, Bron Breakker; those are the guys I want to mix it up with. So, we will see who I punch in the face next that gets offended, and then we could have some fun," he said. [From 03:26 - 03:47]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Bron Breakker has already signed with Nick Aldis and WWE SmackDown. It will be interesting to see how long he and Baron Corbin can hold onto the NXT Tag Team Championships moving forward.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : Would you like to see Baron Corbin return to the main roster in 2024? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion